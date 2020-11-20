Vada Ward Puckett, 90, a beloved member of the South Fulton, Tennessee, community, passed away at her home on November 18, 2020. She was the wife of Carl (Sonny) Puckett, Jr. who preceded her in death on October 23, 2014.
Vada was highly esteemed and well respected by her friends and family. She was hard-working, energetic, and creative. To those who knew her, she was encouraging and compassionate. Vada lived life to the fullest. Her faith was an integral part of her life, and she was a lifetime member of the Fulton First United Methodist Church, Fulton, KY.
Vada loved the restaurant business and was dedicated to serving the people of this area through their restaurants. She and Sonny previously owned Café Capones in downtown Fulton. The Puckett’s other restaurants included The Barn Restaurant and The Park Terrace Restaurant of South Fulton.
Vada’s passion and priority in life was her family. Her family includes a daughter, Dana Puckett Fredrick of South Fulton; a son, David (Jackie) Puckett of Mayfield; and a son, Phil Puckett (Kim) of Dallas, Texas. Grandchildren include Lauren Casta (Carl) of Jacksonville, Florida; LindseyFredrick (Aaron) of Memphis, Tennessee; Josh Puckett (Kelly) of Dallas, Texas; Natalie Chalmers (Charlie) of Blacksburg, Virginia; and Neal (Adrianne), Cam (Alicia), and Bo (Mia) Puckett of Dallas, Texas. Vada was blessed with seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Neal and Maude Ward; a sister, Elizabeth Coplen; and a brother William H. Ward.
An outdoor celebration of Vada’s life will be held at 1 p.m. at the Greenlea Cemetery Veterans Memorial in Fulton, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 21. Nancy Varden will officiate, and music will be provided by Felicia Lightner.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers and gifts, please send any memorials to the Fulton First United Methodist Church, Fulton, KY, 200 Carr Street, Fulton, KY 42041. Donations in memory of Vada can also be made on the church’s website www.fultonfirstumc.org or by dropping a donation at the church office.
Hornbeak Funeral Home in Fulton is in charge of arrangements.
