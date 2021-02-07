BENTON — Vada Mae Gilbert, 95, of Benton, died on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Superior Care Home in Paducah.
She was a retired operator for 3A Composites and was a member of Zion’s Cause Baptist Church.
Surviving are her husband of 59 years, Harold Gilbert of Benton; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Scarlet Mae Brown; five brothers; five sisters; two nieces; a great-niece; and a great-great-nephew. Her parents were Calvin and Mary Ann (Lane) Littlejohn.
Services will be at 2 p.m. today, Feb. 7, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home.
Interment will follow in the Smithland Cemetery, Smithland.
Friends may call from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the funeral home.
