METROPOLIS, Ill. — Twila Burrows, 46, of Metropolis, passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hosptial.
Celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Weaver Creek Baptist Church.
Twila was a member of Weaver Creek Baptist Church who enjoyed fishing and listening to music.
Twila is survived by her mother, Sue Bowman; husband, David Burrows; siblings, Lyle Womack (Rachel), Michael Bowman, and Sheila Tucker (Tommy); several nieces and nephews including a special niece, Cayley Tucker; a very special brother-in-law, Tim “Timmy” Burrows; and Isaiah and Caliann Gray, who lovingly called her “nanny.”
Preceded in death by her father, James Bowman; grandparents, Benjamin and Lucille Womack and Sylvester and Violet Bowman.
Memorials
may be given in Twila’s name to
the Leukemia Research Foundation, 191 Waukegan Rd. Suite 105, Northfield, IL 60093 or online at www.allbloodcancers.org/ways-to-give.
Condolences may be left for the family online at www.aikinsfarm
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.