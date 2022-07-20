BROOKPORT, Ill. — Truman Warren Owens, 82, of Brookport, formerly of Walled Lake, Michigan, died Friday, July 8, 2022, at the home of his daughter.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, July 25, 2022, at Otterbien Cemetery in Pope County, with Rev. Kevin Richerson officiating.
Truman was retired from the Ford Motor Company and a member of the Bay City Lodge Masonic Lodge #771.
Truman is survived by his daughter, Bernice Sheridan and husband Danny of Centerville, Georgia; two sons, Todd Owens and wife Amy of Geneva, Indiana, and Keith Owens of Brookport; 10 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Truman and Francis Owens; wife of 44 years, Eulene Owens; one son, Michael Owens; one sister and three brothers.
A visitation with the family will be held from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, July 24, 2022 at the Loftus-McManus Brookport Funeral Home with 5 p.m. Masonic rites.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.