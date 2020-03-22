EDDYVILLE — Troy Dwayne Risley, 40, of Eddyville, died on Monday, March 16, 2020, at his home.
He was a member of Eddyville First Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gary L. Risley, and his mother, Donna Krahwinkel Risley, of Louisville.
Survivors include his wife, Jennifer Krone Risley of Eddyville; one son, Kaden Risley of West Paducah; two daughters, Alli Madison Risley of Louisville and Camryn Risley of West Paducah; one sister, Amy Schuster; two stepsons, Thomas Jones III of Eddyville and Joshua Krone of Kevil; and one stepdaughter, Abriella Davis of Eddyville.
A private family memorial service will be planned at a later time. Dunn’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
