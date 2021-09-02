KEVIL — Troy Deweese, age 75, of Kevil, passed away on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
Troy was born in Cairo, Illinois, on April 3, 1946, to the late Floyd and Edith Carter Deweese. He was a faithful follower of Christ who led many local churches, including Ledbetter Baptist in Calloway County, New Hope Baptist in Ballard County, Mount Moriah Baptist in Hickman County and most recently, Shady Grove Baptist in Wickliffe. He was saved on Jan. 17, 1970, at Southland Baptist Temple by Bill Compton. Troy served honorably in the United States Army Reserve. When he was not in church, he enjoyed his work as a skilled concrete finisher. Troy fiercely loved his family and they were only second to Jesus in his life. His sons-in-law and daughter-in-law were welcomed and loved as though they were always a part of the family. Troy loved people and never met a stranger in his life. He spent much of his free time visiting with friends and church members.
Troy is survived by his wife of 52 years, Charlene Higgins Deweese; two daughters, Belinda Crump (Dennis) of Shelbyville, Tennessee, and Kim James (Neil) of Lascassas, Tennessee; one son, Brad Deweese (Kim) of Springfield, Tennessee; two sisters, Shelia Munsell (Danny) of Paducah and Sharon Jaschke (Miles) of Bardwell; one brother, Perry Deweese of Bardwell; six grandchildren, Kayla Tomes (Corey) of Olmstead, Kentucky, Lauren Deweese and Kaitlin Deweese, both of Springfield, Tennessee, and Alexander James, Colin James and AnnaGrace James, all of Lascassas, Tennessee; two great-grandchildren, Macie Tomes and Bella Kauffmann; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell with Glen Stewart, Steve Shultz and Neal Edson officiating. Burial will follow at Lovelaceville Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the service time of 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Bro. Troy Deweese to Shady Grove Baptist Church: 2251 Blandville Road, Wickliffe, KY 42087.
You may leave a “Hug From Home”, a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
