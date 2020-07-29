GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — Troy D. Wickman 55, of Grain Valley, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family after battling Neuroendocrine Cancer in his home July 18, 2020.
He was born January 8, 1965, in Frankfurt, Germany to Sgt. Maj. Eduard and Ruth Wickman. Troy graduated with honors from Blue Springs High School in 1983. He attended Long View Community College, receiving an Associate’s Degree of Arts in 1986. He continued his education at the University of Central Missouri (UCM), receiving a Bachelor’s Degree of Science in Education, English and Modern Languages in 1990 Summa Cum Laude. He spent his 29 year career at Pleasant Hill High School teaching Spanish and French, and was the Foreign Language Club Sponsor. Every student that walked into his class he considered special. He built many long lasting relationships with his students.
Troy’s love of music began at an early age; he was a self-taught guitar prodigy. He played lead electric guitar, bass guitar, organ, piano, and drums. He also composed his own music. In 2006 his talent was recognized by winning the National Smoke on the Water Guitar competition and was granted the honor of playing guitar with Ian Gillan, lead singer of Deep Purple, on stage. He was Deep Purple’s biggest fan. His love of music was vast, particularly of masters such as Beethoven and Bach to Mozart. Troy was an avid fan of Star Trek TOS and TNG, Seinfeld, Styx, Rainbow, and Heart. He was a history buff and enjoyed drawing cartoons. His prize possessions where a Candy Apple Red 1991 Camaro 1LE and 1993 Chevy Pace Truck.
Troy is survived by his wife of 20 years, Christi Wickman. His parents Eduard and Ruth Wickman. Lucy(sister) & Butch LaFountine of Kitty Hawk, North Carolina; Edward(brother) & Jeanette Wickman of Independence; Nicole(sister) & Brian Curtin of Odessa; Steffi(sister) & Bernd Kirchner of Nagold, Germany. Nieces and Nephews, Weston Wickman, Heather (Wickman) & Daniel Craig; Dawson Curtin, Dylan Curtin and Desiree Curtin, and his Fur Babies Trixi, BooBoo, Dasi, Sherman, Mr. Peabody, Lili, Fuzzi, and Josi.
He is preceded in death by brother, Jimmy JJ Wickman
A celebration of life will held at a later date.
Royer Funeral Home of Grain Valley is in charge of arrangements.
