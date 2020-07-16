ANNA, Ill. — Troy Collins, 63, of Anna, formerly of Metropolis, died on Tuesday evening July 14, 2020, at Integrity Healthcare of Anna.
Services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with Rev. Keith Tilford officiating. Burial will be at a later date in the Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Kirksey.
Troy was a member of the Checkmates and was a musician.
Troy is survived by his mother and stepfather, Betty and Phil Walters; sister, Linda Lester; brother, Larry Collins; and several nieces and nephews.
Troy was preceded in death by his father, Aaron Collins; one sister.
Friends may call Friday, July 17, 2020, from 1— 2 p.m. at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Cassidy’s Cause Therapeutic Riding Academy, 6075 Clinton Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.aikinsfarm
