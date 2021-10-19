BOAZ — Trini Davis, 51, of Boaz, passed away Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville, North Carolina.
Mr. Davis was born in Madisonville on March 6, 1970. He was a real estate developer and investor in the Paducah area. Trini’s favorite thing in life was spending time with his family. He enjoyed his work, fishing, traveling, shooting or most anything that involved being outdoors, and his family was always by his side.
Trini will be remembered for his caring, giving nature and his witty and fun-loving personality. He was friendly, approachable, and never met a stranger. He loved life to the point that he never seemed to have a bad day.
Trini is survived by his wife of 26 years, Kimberly Powel Davis; his daughter, Brooke Davis Seitzinger (Jonathan), of Boaz; his son, Landon Davis (Hallie), of Paducah; his parents, Marshall and Alberta Davis, of Paducah; his sister, Krista Davis Marcotte (Jeff), of Paducah; his mother-in-law, Linda Powel, of Paducah; his brother-in-law, Steve Powel (Jennifer Camel-Toueg), of Florida; nieces and nephews, Kent Powel, Olivia Powel, Lola Powel, Alex Camel-Toueg and Gabriel Camel-Toueg; and great-nephew, Hunter Powel.
A celebration of Trini’s life will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Visitation will be held from 4 — 7 p.m. Thursday at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to: Starfish Orphan Ministry, 1000 Broadway St., Paducah, KY 42001.
