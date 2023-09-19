METROPOLIS, Ill. — Tricia King, 64, of Metropolis, passed away at 3:13 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21 at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with Christopher Mujule officiating.
Tricia was retired, having worked as a secretary, was of the Catholic faith, and a member of the American Legion.
Tricia is survived by her husband, Eddie King; daughters, Rhonda Lewandowski (John) and Patricia Williams (Jerry Williams); son, Danny E. King; grandchildren, Sara Gutierrez, Victoria Gutierrez, Miguel Gutierrez, Christian Tumass, Gabrielle Steinke, Jocelyn Little, Daniel Hanns, Kali Marie King; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Jean Mathis; brother, John Mathis; niece, Angela Gutierrez; nephew, Tony Santiago; cousins, Brenda Malabe, Janice Jones, Gloria Evans, Gerald Jones; best friend, Yolanda Ruiz; godson, Alexander B.G. Ruiz.
Tricia was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Betty (Jones) Mathis; sister, Mary Mathis; aunt, Geraldine “Jean” Jones; cousin, Nancy Packer.
Memorials may be made in Tricia’s name to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
