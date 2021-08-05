LA CENTER — Trevor Ray Doom, 26, of La Center, passed away Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
Trevor graduated from Ballard Memorial High School in 2014 and was the owner of Doom’s Lawn Service. He was a former member of Barlow Rural Fire Department, captain at Wickliffe Rural Volunteer Fire Department and was an active member of Concord Fire Department. Trevor was a member of Harvest House Church in Marion.
He is survived by his father, Wade Doom Jr. (Lisa) of Barlow; mother, Carla Michelle Grubbs (Corey) of La Center; sister, Holly Doom of Grand Chain, Illinois; grandparents, Arleigh Knoth (Lucy) of Gilbertsville and Roy and Jackie Steele of LaCenter; two aunts, Fay Todd (Leon) and Angie Doom; one uncle, Mike Steele (Brenda) of La Center; and several nephews and cousins.
Trevor was preceded in death by his fiancé, Monica Jewell; and his grandparents, Rosemary Doom Knoth and Holland Wade Doom Sr.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Morrow Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Brian Overstreet officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Messages of condolence for the family may be left at morrowfuneralchapel.com.
