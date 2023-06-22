Trevor Don Howard, 57, of Paducah, died Monday, June 19, 2023, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Trevor was a loving father and devoted husband to his wife of 36 years. He was a teacher to anyone who would listen to what he had to say. He knew a little bit about everything from HVAC to electrical and building old cars. Working on cars was his favorite hobby, along with fishing. He and his wife acquired a 1963 Ford Falcon which he had never had the chance to restore at the time of his diagnosis. It was a dream of his to ride in his Falcon and he thought the day would never come due to his sickness but his son surprised Trevor and his wife, Melissa, with a fully restored 1963 Ford Falcon on their anniversary on June 6 of this year. Although his time with his dream car was limited, Trevor had the opportunity to enjoy his new ride for a few short weeks. He was all smiles sitting in the passenger seat.
Trevor was a quiet man, but when he spoke everyone listened to what he had to say. He was full of dry humor and would almost always put you in your place with a wisecrack. He was a very patient man and very particular with his work. If you were doing the job wrong he would let you know it and would show you the right way, his way, the ONLY way. He was strong and firm in his beliefs and loved his family dearly. He was a man of God and told his family he was ready to go so he knew where he was going and believed in that strongly. He will be forever missed by all who loved and knew him and there will never be another like him.
Trevor is survived by his wife of 36 years, Melissa Rodgers Howard; one son, Zachary Ryan Howard (Emma) of Boaz; his parents, Joe Ed and JoAnne Boldry Howard; two brothers, Kevin Howard (Darlene) of West Paducah and Darrell Howard of Kevil; father-in-law, Phillip “Buck” Rodgers; sister-in-law, Kim Moore (Josh); nephews, Corey Howard, Justin Carter, Derick Carter, Joshua Moore and Jerrod Moore; and soon to be granddaughter, Taylor Dawn Howard.
He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Judy Rodgers; his grandparents, Joe and Anna Boldry and Hayse and Lela Howard; one nephew, Tanner Howard; and his beloved Yorkipoo, Brantley Budro.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 23, 2023, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Homes with Rev. Keith Tilford officiating. Burial will follow at the Rodgers family cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 — 7 p.m. Thursday, June 22, 2023, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Homes.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center, 1530 Lone Oak Rd, Paducah, KY 42003.
