Trevor Don Howard, 57, of Paducah, died Monday, June 19, 2023, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.

Trevor was a loving father and devoted husband to his wife of 36 years. He was a teacher to anyone who would listen to what he had to say. He knew a little bit about everything from HVAC to electrical and building old cars. Working on cars was his favorite hobby, along with fishing. He and his wife acquired a 1963 Ford Falcon which he had never had the chance to restore at the time of his diagnosis. It was a dream of his to ride in his Falcon and he thought the day would never come due to his sickness but his son surprised Trevor and his wife, Melissa, with a fully restored 1963 Ford Falcon on their anniversary on June 6 of this year. Although his time with his dream car was limited, Trevor had the opportunity to enjoy his new ride for a few short weeks. He was all smiles sitting in the passenger seat.

