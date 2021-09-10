BENTON — Travis Turner, 25, of Benton, passed away Monday, Sept. 6, 2021.
Born Nov. 29, 1995, he was the son of the late Jerry Turner and Rebecca (Buford) Turner.
He was a laborer for Benton Stave Mill and attended Walnut Street Baptist Church.
He is survived by his mother, Rebecca (Buford) Turner of Benton; son, Tyler Ray Turner of Benton; daughter, Violet Grace Turner of Benton; sister, Rachael Elizabeth Turner Harrell of Murray.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Turner.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Collier Funeral Home and Cremation Services are handling all arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.