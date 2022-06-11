KEVIL — Tracy Turner, 62, of Kevil passed away at 8:01 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at her residence.
Mrs. Turner was a Sitter for Caring People Services and a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Paducah.
She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Randy Turner of Kevil; one son, Michael Turner and wife Michelle of Paducah; one daughter, Crystal Miniard and husband Marty of Paducah; two brothers, Randy Collins of Dallas, Texas, Lyle Collins of Las Vegas, Nevada; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe Ed Crutchfield and Bonnie Jean (Collins) Crutchfield.
Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Monday, June 13, 2022, at Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah with Rev. David Garrett officiating. Burial will follow at Clarks River Cemetery in Symsonia.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Monday, June 13, 2022, at the funeral home.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
