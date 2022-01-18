Traci Lynn (Hicks) Allan went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
She lived her life dedicated to faith and family, whether they were related to her or not. Traci was well known for taking in those who others may have overlooked or dismissed under her wing. Through love, compassion, a few words of wisdom, and a bit of stubbornness, she helped countless people get back on their feet and on the right path with God. Her door was always open and there was always a place at the table for anyone who needed a safe place to be. She was generous with her warm hugs, cooking, and her love for the community.
Traci’s memory will live on through her sons, Nathan, Andrew, and Michael; mother, Dee; brother, Kent; and her sisters; Allison, Kriston. A celebration of life will be planned in the spring in Paducah and Washington.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Matt25 ministries through Faith Center Paducah.
She will be cremated, and no services will be held.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
