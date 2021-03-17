Tracey Thomason, 49, Paducah, died at 4:00 p.m. Monday, March 15, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital. She attended Paducah Holiness Church and was a retired postal employee.
Survivors include one daughter, Katelyn Gaia; one son, Joshua Gaia both of Paducah; mother, Virginia Collier Dowdy of Paducah; two sisters, Phyllis Futrell, Symsonia and Pamela Ellis, Paducah; two brothers, Gary Sanderson, Paducah and Craig Sanderson, Reidland; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding in death is her father, Hubert Alvin Sanderson, and step-father, Chester Dowdy.
Services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Paducah Holiness Church on Elmdale Road with T.L. Futral and Lamar Futral officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021, at the Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah and after 9 a.m. Friday at the Paducah Holiness Church.
Expression of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to the Merryman House, P.O. Box 98, Paducah, KY 42002.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the "Hugs from Home" program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
