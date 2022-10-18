BENTON — Trace Jordan English, 20, of Benton, died Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
He is survived by his mother, Christy (Raiford) English of Benton; father, Troy English, wife Autumn of Calvert City; brothers, Blake English of Calvert City, Travis English of Calvert City; grandparents, Bonnie English of Benton, Patty and Robert Griffin of Punta Gorda, Florida; great grandmother, Mary Griffen of Beavercreek, Ohio; step sisters, September Harris, Johnnie Jo Harris; and several nephews and nieces; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.