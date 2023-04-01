GOLCONDA — Tonya McKendree, 58 of Golconda, passed away Friday March 31, 2023, at Hardin County Hospital.

She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Billy McKendree of Golconda. two sons, Eric Shawn Tabor of Texas and Brandon David Tabor of Paducah; two sisters, Marsha Blythe of Paducah and Vickie Shelby of Paducah; one brother, Monty Turner of Paducah; one sister-in-law, Cozett McKendree of Metropolis, Illinois; six grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Service information

Apr 4
Visitation
Tuesday, April 4, 2023
10:00AM-12:00PM
Lindsey Funeral Home
226 North 4th Street
Paducah, KY 42001
Apr 4
Funeral Service
Tuesday, April 4, 2023
12:00PM
Lindsey Funeral Home
226 North 4th Street
Paducah, KY 42001
