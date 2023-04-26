METROPOLIS, Ill. — Tonya Lynn Davis, 58, of Metropolis, passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital, Paducah.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Albion with Rev. William Glore officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Tonya enjoyed playing bingo, collecting antiques, having yard sales, and crafting. She loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren and will be deeply missed.
Tonya is survived by her children, Sherrie Lynn Davis (Luke Duke), Bob Davis (Amanda), and William Davis (Chrystal); stepson, Joe Davis (Amanda); grandchildren, Miles Wayne Davis, Braxton Ronald Davis, Gracelynn Davis, Robert Davis, Madison Davis, Jacob Davis, William Davis, Elliott Davis, and Gavin Davis; step grandchildren, Joann Davis and Hannah Davis; one great granddaughter, Kalia Duke; three sisters, Rita Myrick, Donna Snell, and Rebecca Randolph; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Mary (Allen) Elliott; her second dad, Earl Vance Mabrey; husband, Richard Wayne Davis; and two daughters, Samantha Leeann Davis and Amiee Lynn Davis.
A visitation will be held from 6 — 8 p.m. Friday, April 28, 2023, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Bob Davis, Joe Davis, William Davis, Gavin Davis, Bobby Davis, Luke Duke, Adam Allen, Barney Allen, Jeremiah Myrick, and Clyde Elliott.
