Tony Lynn Yates, 62, of Paducah, died at 4:15 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at his sister’s residence in Marshall County.
Mr. Yates was a Parts Manager at Paducah Ford and a member of Northside Church of God.
He is survived by three brothers, Bobby Yates, Phillip Yates, David Yates all of Paducah; three sisters, Anita Neville of Sharpe, Louise Britt of Jensen Beach, Florida, Suzie Bagwell of Paducah; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest J. Yates and Marcella (Suthard) Yates; two brothers; one sister.
Celebration of life service will begin at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah.
Friends may call from 2 — 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contribution made to Hugs Project of Western Kentucky, 4931 Epperson Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.