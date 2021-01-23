MURRAY — Tony Sledd, 47, of Murray, died at 1:50 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
He is survived by his wife, Casey Maze Sledd; a daughter, Asia Sledd; two sons, Landon Sledd and Aaron Lawrence; two stepchildren, Adam Baldwin and Holden Baldwin; his parents, Russell and Kathy Beane Sledd; two sisters, Dawn Lamb and Christy Sledd; a grandchild; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, William B. Beane, Rubene Lassiter Beane, Henry Sledd and Angelene Gardner.
Friends may call from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
