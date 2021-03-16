BARDWELL — Tony Gill, 60, of Bardwell, died on Friday, March 12, 2021, at his home.
He was the owner of Mathis & Gill Farms in Bardwell.
He is survived by his wife, Pam Mathis Gill of Bardwell; a daughter, Megan Gill Koch of Paducah; a son, Vince Gill of Chicago; his mother, Norma Jean Cate of Cunningham; a sister, Janet Gray of Louisville; a brother, Gary Gill of Bardwell; and nine nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Hazel Lee Gill.
Services were Monday, March 15, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell with the Rev. Jason Burnett officiating. Burial was in Burkley Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Burkley Cemetery Fund, c/o Carolyn Sullivan, 121 CR 1050, Cunningham, KY, 42035.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
