Tony Fort, 63, of Paducah, died at 7:13 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
Tony was born on Sunday, June 15, 1958 to Carl and Carolyn Fort from Metropolis, Illinois.
Tony grew up in Metropolis, Illinois, and graduated from Massac County High School in 1976. As a young boy he learned his carpentry trade from his father, building multiple homes in the Metropolis and Paducah area. Tony along with his father and brother worked together for many years until the brothers took over the business and began work in the fire and water restoration industry. After closing the business several years ago, Tony worked for The Soloman Company and various customers he cherished and with whom he had built close relationships.
Tony excelled in basketball and baseball during his high school years. Later in life he enjoyed golf, bowling, jogging, and during his last several years became an avid mountain bike rider. He was known to other cyclists as ‘Pops on the trail”, riding daily on the Livingston County Trail System, BBMT or the LBL Canal Loop.
Many also knew Tony through Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered 12 Step Recovery Program. After struggling with addiction for more than 20 years, Tony sought sobriety and has lived a new life for the past 19 years, often mentoring and helping others find their way to a better life free from the chains of addiction. He loved music, especially Christian music during this time in his life. He organized ‘Encounter Worship’ events at local churches where he brought Christian bands and people of all denominations together to worship Jesus.
Tony was most passionate about his wife, children and grandchildren. He adored his grandchildren, cherished his wife, and loved and followed his children and their interests in whatever they were doing. Although his family takes comfort in knowing that Tony lives eternally with Jesus, his absence on earth leaves an enormous void for them. All four grandchildren had a special bond with their T-Paw as he found a way to relate to each one and their precious personalities. T-Paw will be missed and remembered forever.
Mr. Fort is survived by his wife of 38 years, Lori Ann Sullivan Fort; his son, Jason Fort (Rachel) of Franklin, Tennessee; his daughter, Maggie Prewitt (Matthew) of Paducah; his brother, Mark Fort of Paducah; his grandchildren, Millie and Emerson Fort and Noah and Kara Prewitt.
Mr. Fort was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Wayne Fort and Carolyn Marie Carrell Fort.
A memorial visitation will be held from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah.
A memorial worship service is scheduled for 4:00 P.M. Thursday, February 10, 2022 at Relevant Church, 3425 Oak St., Paducah. David Watson, Curtis Prewitt, and Joel Cauley will be officiating the service.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Livingston County Trail System Trail Fund, 1166 Rogers Loop, Mayfield KY 42066.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
