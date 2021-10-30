GILBERTSVILLE — James “Tony” Edwards, 84 of Gilbertsville, died Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at his home.

He was a retired pipefitter at B.F. Goodrich in Calvert City and former owner of Maggie’s Jungle Golf. He was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church.

He is survived by many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley (Turner) Edwards; one brother; and one sister. His parents were Rex and Violet (Buchanan) Edwards.

Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at Marshall County Memory Gardens with the Rev. Jack Kee officiating.

There will be no visitation.

Collier Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Service information

Oct 31
Graveside
Sunday, October 31, 2021
1:00PM
Marshall Co. Memory Gardens
1907 U.S. Hwy 641 North
Benton, KY 42025
