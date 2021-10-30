GILBERTSVILLE — James “Tony” Edwards, 84 of Gilbertsville, died Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at his home.
He was a retired pipefitter at B.F. Goodrich in Calvert City and former owner of Maggie’s Jungle Golf. He was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church.
He is survived by many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley (Turner) Edwards; one brother; and one sister. His parents were Rex and Violet (Buchanan) Edwards.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at Marshall County Memory Gardens with the Rev. Jack Kee officiating.
There will be no visitation.
Collier Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
