Mr. Tony C. Henson age 82 of Clear Springs died Thursday December 24, 2020 at the Baptist Health of Paducah, KY.
He was a member and Deacon at Symsonia Baptist Church, as well as an avid hunter and fisherman. He was currently a bus driver for Symsonia Elementary and sports team driver for Graves County. He was the Graves County Eagles biggest supporter, as well as the voice of the Graves County Eagles and Lady Eagles. Tony was at his best when he was with any of the sports teams from Graves County.
Mr. Henson is survived by his wife of 63 years, Betty Jane Odom Henson; one son, Randy (Jeanie) Henson of Clear Springs; two sisters, Doris Ann (Dale) Payne of Wingo, KY and Cathy (Rod) Stephenson of Mayfield, KY; one granddaughter, Shellie (Jason) Matthews of Symsonia, KY; four great-grandchildren, Ava, Jay, Brycen and Loralye; he is also survived by his extended family Casey, Joni, Caden, Bella, and Parker Goodman.
He was preceded in death by his parents Howard “Hoss” Henson and Alene Shelton Henson.
A funeral service is scheduled for 2:00PM Tuesday December 29, 2020 at the Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield, KY. Rev. Rick Miller will officiate. Interment will follow in the McKendree Methodist Church Cemetery. Casey Goodman, Mickie Janes, Dr, Rick McCombs, Wally Malis, Ryan Payne, Michael Payne and Adam Stephenson will serve as pallbearers. Don Butler, Dale Payne, Rod Stephenson, Carlos Crooks, Jim Odom and Joe Jackson will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Tuesday December 29, 2020 at the funeral home. Family request that if you have Graves county Eagle attire to please wear it to the funeral . In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Tony Henson Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o FNB Bank, 101 E. Broadway, Mayfield, KY 42066.
