Tony C. Henson, 82, of Clear Springs, passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020, at the Baptist Health Paducah.
He was a member and Deacon at Symsonia Baptist Church, as well as an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a bus driver for Symsonia Elementary and sports team driver for Graves County. He was the Graves County Eagles biggest supporter, as well as the voice of the Graves County Eagles and Lady Eagles. Tony was at his best when he was with any of the sports teams from Graves County.
Henson is survived by his wife of 63 years, Betty Jane Odom Henson; one son, Randy (Jeanie) Henson of Clear Springs; two sisters, Doris Ann (Dale) Payne of Wingo and Cathy (Rod) Stephenson of Mayfield; one granddaughter, Shellie (Jason) Matthews of Symsonia; and four great-grandchildren, Ava, Jay, Brycen and Loralye. He is also survived by his extended family Casey, Joni, Caden, Bella and Parker Goodman.
He was preceded in death by his parents Howard “Hoss” Henson and Alene Shelton Henson.
A funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday December 29, 2020, at the Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield. Rev. Rick Miller will officiate. Interment will follow in the McKendree Methodist Church Cemetery. Casey Goodman, Mickie Janes, Dr, Rick McCombs, Wally Malis, Ryan Payne, Michael Payne and Adam Stephenson will serve as pallbearers. Don Butler, Dale Payne, Rod Stephenson, Carlos Crooks, Jim Odom and Joe Jackson will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday December 29, 2020, at the funeral home. The family requests that if you have Graves county Eagle attire to please wear it to the funeral. In lieu of flowers in the near future there will be a Tony Henson Memorial Scholarship Fund set up at one of the local banks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.