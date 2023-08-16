Tony A. Leigh Jr., 90, of Paducah, entered the kingdom of Heaven at 5:44 a.m. Aug. 13, 2023.
Born in Paris, Tennessee, on July 12, 1933, to the late Tony A. Leigh Sr. and Estelle (Neighbors) Leigh. He was the youngest of nine children.
He was a 1952 graduate of Reidland High School and a member of 1951-1952 Boys State. Upon graduation, he joined the U.S. Army and served his country in the Korean War. He retired from Air Products and Chemical. He was an avid Kentucky Wildcats fan, enjoyed working on antique clocks and spending time with his family. He was a member of Reidland Baptist Church.
Preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, William Leigh, Charles Leigh, Cecil Leigh, and Walter “Bud” Leigh; four sisters, Doris Leigh Bevill, Dorothy Leigh Moody, Vivian Leigh McDaniels, and Anita Leigh Underwood; and one grandson, Taylor Alexander Leigh.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Anita Brown Leigh, one son, Gerald (Jerry) Leigh and his wife Angela; one daughter, Teresa Ann Leigh; one grandson, Austin Tyler Leigh; one great-granddaughter, Lilly Taylor Leigh; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah with Rob Ison officiating. Entombment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Paducah.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to American Cancer Society, 3140 Parisa Drive, Paducah, KY 42003; or American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
