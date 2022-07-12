Toni Jo Gibson, 79, of Paducah; formerly Wickliffe, died Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.
She was a member of Wickliffe First Baptist Church. She was a hairstylist in the Wickliffe area for 40+ years.
Toni is survived by her husband, Jerry Gibson of Paducah; a daughter, Missy Howell of Kevil; a son, Jason Gibson of Kevil; grandchildren, Courtney Howell and Justin Gibson, both of Kevil; and one niece.
She was preceded in death by one brother. Her parents were Deward and Blonda Arrington Doke.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Wickliffe with Daniel Fraser officiating. Burial will follow at Wickliffe City Cemetery.
Friends may call from 11 a.m-1 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made Easter Seals of West Kentucky, 801 N. 29th Street., Paducah, KY 42001.
You may leave a “Hug From Home,” a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
