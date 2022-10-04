Tommy Overstreet, 81, of Paducah, died Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 at Southgate Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Metropolis.
He owned and operated several family businesses which included Overstreet Amusement, Inc. and Mr. O’s Sporting Goods. He also worked 15 plus years with Murtco Inc.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Joyce Gregory Overstreet; two sons, Greg Overstreet of Paducah, Randy Overstreet of Louisville; four grandchildren, Wesley Overstreet of Paducah, Whitney Cruse of Paducah, McKenzie Overstreet of Louisville; and McCall Overstreet of Louisville; and four great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Elgie Stuart and Monteray Riddle Overstreet.
A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Danny Orazine officiating.
Friends may call 11 a.m.—12:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to Lourdes Hospice, 1530 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY, 42003.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah is handling the arrangements.
To send flowers to the family of Tommy Overstreet, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.