Tommy Overstreet, 81, of Paducah, died Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 at Southgate Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Metropolis.

He owned and operated several family businesses which included Overstreet Amusement, Inc. and Mr. O’s Sporting Goods. He also worked 15 plus years with Murtco Inc.

Service information

Oct 7
Memorial Service
Friday, October 7, 2022
11:30AM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
Oct 7
Visitation
Friday, October 7, 2022
10:00AM-11:30AM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
