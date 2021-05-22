KEVIL — Tommy Joe Price, 75, passed away on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Center in Paducah.

Tommy was a member of Southland Baptist Temple. He retired after 25 years as an engineer at GTE Telephone Company of Illinois.

He owned and operated T.J.’s Barbeque in Metropolis, Illinois, for 12 years.

Tommy is survived by one son, Charles Alan Price (Starla) of New Columbia, Illinois; a daughter Jodi Ann Price of Kevil; a sister, Lunette Spinks of Kevil; two grandchildren, Crystal Tanner (Aaron) and Lacey Peldo (Justin); four great-grandchildren, Carsyn, Peyton, Paislee and Cainyn; two nephews, Monte McKinney of Kevil and Jamie McKinney (Heather); and one niece, LeAnn Slife (Nathan).

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jennifer Price; a brother, Charles Aaron Price; a sister, Ina McKinney; a niece, Darla McKinney; and his parents, Charles and Mary Frances Price.

Visitation will be after noon on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Morrow Funeral Chapel in Kevil.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Morrow Funeral Chapel in Kevil with the Rev. Jimmy Franks officiating. Interment will follow at Newton Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Messages of condolence for the family may be sent to morrowfuneralchapel.com.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Lourdes Hospice, P.O. Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002-9961.

