“Home is the sailor, home from the sea,
And the the hunter home from the hill,”
— Robert Louis Stevenson
We would also add ‘And the farmer home from the field.’ We will celebrate Tommy Haden’s full 92 years of life on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. A private service will be conducted at 2 p.m. at the Vienna Fraternal Cemetery. Bill Hugo will officiate. For those who would like to view the service, it will be live streamed on the Bailey Funeral Home Facebook page. Additionally, the service will be archived on the page for later viewing. He passed away Monday morning, November 30, 2020, at Southgate Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Metropolis.
And a full, long journey it has been. He was born May 17, 1928, in Geddes, South Dakota, the son of Guy and Holda (Paulsen) Haden. At just 15, Tom’s independent and adventurous spirit led him away from home as he worked his way North until enlisting in the United States Navy at age 17. He sailed overseas during both World War II and the Korean War (serving from August 11, 1946 — December 14, 1951). But a farmer at heart, Tom settled into life raising hogs and growing crops on his beautiful farmland in Southern Illinois. Most importantly, he raised a family he adored with his wife of 37 years, Pauline. The two were married July 29, 1961, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Massac County. Together they had four children who always kept them on their toes and who would later bless them with many grandchildren. Pauline left us too soon on September 3, 1998.
Tom was smart and tenacious, he also cared deeply, loved to laugh, had a hidden talent as a ballroom dancer, was an unbeatable trivia opponent, and could never resist a good farm sale. He was always ready to gather with family and friends at fish fries, reunions, garden parties, Gourmet Supper Club dinners. What a gift his 92 years have been.
For the past 161/2 years, Tom has been with his very special friend and partner, Linda Miller. Survivors include son, George (Carla) of Vienna; daughters, Mary (Chris) Hugo of Memphis, Tennessee, Patty (Karl) Swanson of Sherrard, Kathy (Eugene) Fahey of Chicago, Lori Sailiata of Missouri. His grandchildren were his biggest source of joy, Izabella Haden & Shania Shipman, Alex & Nick Hugo, Laura & Ben Swanson, Liam & Fiona Fahey, Kiri & Melia Sailiata; and a host of very dear nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Also preceding in death are siblings Dwight Haden, Jackie Johns, Belva Clayton and their parents Guy & Holda Haden.
Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society, 5 Schiber Port, Suite C, Maryville, Il 62062 or to the Beggs-Gurley VFW Post # 5222, P.O. Box 561, Vienna, IL 62995.
To share a memory of Tommy or to leave an online message of condolence for his family, please visit www.baileyfh.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.