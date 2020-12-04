METROPOLIS, Ill. — Tommy Gentry, 63, of Metropolis, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Tommy was a businessman for many years. He was an active member of Christ Community Church in West Paducah. He loved all sports but had a special love for any Massac County High School teams.
Surviving is his wife, Gaee Gentry of Metropolis; two sons, Brian (Kassie) Gentry of Metropolis and Brett (Katie) Gentry of Brookport; three brothers, Jimmy (Susan) Gentry of Paducah, Benny (Sandy) Gentry of Metropolis, Jerry (Connie) Gentry of Metropolis; two sisters, Linda (Jimmy) Howard of Metropolis and Sharon Gentry of Metropolis; four grandchildren, Emry Gentry, Greyson Gentry, Charlie Gentry, and Max Gentry; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Noah and Thelma Gentry; one brother, Jackie Gentry; and one sister, Wanda Mizell.
Due to COVID-19 all services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to Christ Community Church at 8270 Old Hinkleville Rd. West Paducah, KY 42086.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
