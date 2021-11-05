Tommy Cunningham, 63, of Paducah, died Saturday Oct. 30, 2021, at his home.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie Cunningham; three daughters, Rachel Cunningham, Kayla Throgmorton and Riley Fike; one son, Jimmy Cunningham; mother and step dad, Glenna and Jim Hayden; three sisters, Barbara Smith, Carol Greenup and Rhonda Lee; 12 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Cunningham.

Friends may call 2 — 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at Free Spirit Church in Paducah.

Services to follow at 3 p.m. Sunday, with Dennis Lawrence officiating. Interment will be at Clarks River Cemetery.

Lindsey Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Service information

Nov 7
Visitation
Sunday, November 7, 2021
1:00PM-2:00PM
Free Spirit Biker Church
John Puryer Drive
Paducah, KY 42001
Nov 7
Funeral Service
Sunday, November 7, 2021
2:00PM
Woodruff
John Puryer Drive
Paducah, KY 42001
