Tommy Cunningham, 63, of Paducah, died Saturday Oct. 30, 2021, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie Cunningham; three daughters, Rachel Cunningham, Kayla Throgmorton and Riley Fike; one son, Jimmy Cunningham; mother and step dad, Glenna and Jim Hayden; three sisters, Barbara Smith, Carol Greenup and Rhonda Lee; 12 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Cunningham.
Friends may call 2 — 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at Free Spirit Church in Paducah.
Services to follow at 3 p.m. Sunday, with Dennis Lawrence officiating. Interment will be at Clarks River Cemetery.
Lindsey Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
