Tommy Cook McIntosh, 79, departed this life at 8:14 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, following a battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. He was born on Dec. 5, 1942, to the late J.C. and Sue Cook McIntosh in Paducah. Tommy was a 1960 graduate of Lone Oak High School. Tommy was a proud United States Navy Veteran. He graduated from nuclear power and submarine schools. Tommy was a master certified electrician, who owned his own business and worked in SAP at Air Products in Calvert City. He helped establish retirement and health benefits with the local IBEW. Tommy was known for his incredible work ethic and his ability to apprentice young electricians.
Tommy is survived by his loving wife, Madeline, of 62 years; two sons, Jay McIntosh and wife, Kim, of Houston, Texas; Josh McIntosh and wife, Laura Lou of Kevil; one brother, John McIntosh and wife, Becky of Paducah; one sister, Brenda Milam and husband, Daniel, of Paducah; Tommy’s grandchildren include, Leah (whom he adopted in 1985) and Julie Ann, Zach, Jadon, Wilson, and Leslie. Great-grandchildren include Ben, Cody, Makenna and Sully. Numerous other family and friends will remember him fondly.
