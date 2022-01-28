Tom Walden, 82, of Paducah, passed away at 6:35 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital. He was born in Paducah, on March 25, 1939, to the late Charles Robert Walden and Anna Catherine Robertson Walden.
He was preceded in death by his wife of almost 60 years, Nellie Sue Walden.
Tom is survived by his two sons and daughters in law, Clay and Marsha Hunter Walden, of Starkville, Mississippi, Alan and Eve Evans Walden, of Sanford, Florida; five grandchildren, Susannah Hertenstein (Mark), of St. Andrews, Scotland; Sarah Keylich (Chris), of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Kendall Walden, of Tallahassee, Florida; Anna Kate Walden, of Orlando, Florida; and Trent Thomas Walden, of Sanford, Florida.
Tom was a 1957 graduate and valedictorian of Heath High School where he played baseball and basketball and was elected Bluegrass Boys State Governor in 1956. He attended Paducah Junior College and graduated from Murray State University in 1961 with a bachelor’s of science in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. He also graduated from Murray with a master’s in Physics. His doctorate was awarded from Mississippi State University in 1973 where he was the first PhD graduate in Physics.
Tom was a High school teacher in Grand Chain, Illinois, and also in Dongola, Illinois. He was a pre-engineering instructor at Paducah, Junior College, assistant professor in physics at Kentucky Wesleyan College in Owensboro, professor at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in Perkinston, Mississippi, as well as chairman of the Science Department. Visiting professor at the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) and staff scientist for the National Center for Physical Acoustics at Ole Miss. He taught at Mid-Continent University as an adjunct professor and board member. He also served as vice-president of academics and was elected as the last president of Mid-Continent University. He was a member of the Environmental Advisory Board for the United States Energy Corporation’s Paducah Plant. In addition, he was co-owner of Clayton-Walden Apartments.
Tom was a charter member of Friendship Baptist Church in Lone Oak. He has served as deacon in Baptist churches in Kentucky and Mississippi. He also served as a Sunday school teacher and a Gideon.
Other Activities included past memberships in the American Institute of Physics, Rotarians, Who’s Who in America, and Who’s Who in Science and Engineering.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with the Rev. Jason Browning officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Kenton Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to, Friendship Baptist Church, 146 South Friendship Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
You can send a message to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
