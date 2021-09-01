CALVERT CITY — Tom Shelton, 72, of Calvert City, passed away at 12:26 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Tom was a long time member of Trinity Baptist Church and was a graduate of Lone Oak High School. He was a retired educator having taught and coached for nearly 30 years. Tom’s first coaching experience was assistant football coach at Heath High School 1974-1976; then on to Ballard Memorial High School from 1976-1984 where he served as assistant football coach and became head football coach from 1982-84. He was assistant football coach at Marshall County High School from 1984-2003. Tom was head softball coach at Marshall County from 1998-2003.
Tom’s enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren, watching football and softball, some fishing, having Starbucks coffee with his friends. He enjoyed his rocking chair on his porch and could be caught there real often.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Sharon Kay Rhew Shelton; one daughter, Melissa Shelton of Calvert City; one son, Matt Shelton and wife, Anna of Lone Oak; three grandchildren, Ian Shelton, Addie Beth Shelton, Riley Thomas Shelton; two sisters-in-law, Darlene (Ron) Bacon of Heath and Laura Dorris of Paducah; several cousins, nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great nephews.
Preceding in death were his parents, William Edward “Bill” Shelton and Faye Angell Shelton; two brothers, Jon Shelton and William “Eddie” Shelton Jr.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at the Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Revs. Don Houston and Kenneth Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Kenton Cemetery with Navy Military rites. Visitation will be held from 5 — 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expression of sympathy may be made to Trinity Baptist Church, 604 South 21st. St., Paducah, KY 42003.
You may light a candle or leave a message of sympathy at www.milnerandorr.com.
