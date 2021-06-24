Tom Moberly, 56, of Paducah, died Saturday, June 19, 2021, at his home. He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church and was a retired electrician from Metals and Alloys of Calvert City.
Survivors include one sister, Leigh Moberly of Paducah; one brother, John B. Moberly of Paducah; and many nieces and nephews
His parents were Robert H. Moberly and Margaret Jenkins Moberly.
Expression of sympathy may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church, 3465 Buckner Lane, Paducah, KY 42001; Lone Oak Baptist Church, 3601, Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003; or McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
There will be a family memorial service at a later date.
Arrangements made by Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
