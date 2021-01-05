Todd Morris, 58, of Paducah, passed away at 11:47 a.m.. Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at his home. Todd was of the Church of Christ faith and attended Lone Oak High School. Todd was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was a technician in refrigeration. Todd spent 13 years in the Army and his job and clearance took him to many countries and places during his tenure in service. Todd was a self-taught musician having learned the guitar and spend many hours playing for his own satisfaction.
Survivors include his father, Philip Morris and his wife, Susan Lawrence Morris;l two sisters, Terris Anne Ladd, and husband, Jesse of Mayfield, Johnna Danielle Morris Hodges and husband, Justin of Heath; step-father, Joe Gill of Lone Oak; one step-sister, Amanda Nicole Reniker, of Colorado; step-brother, Ryan Sartain Reniker, of Paducah; four nephews, Jacob (Crystal) Ladd, John (Whitney) Ladd, Behr Hodges, and Briggs Hodges; one niece, Savannah (Charlie) Mason.
Preceding in death was his mother, Anne Marie Pittman Gill.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Mt. Kenton Cemetery with Paul Wingfield officiating and military honors will be conducted. There will be no public visitation.
Expression of sympathy may be made to any Armed Service organization in Todd’s Memory.
Arrangements made by the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
