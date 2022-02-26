Todd Benjamin Crawford was born on July 23, 1984, in Paducah. Todd graduated from Paducah Tilghman High School in 2003; he attended the University of the South (Sewanee) and graduated summa cum laude from the University of Kentucky in 2007. In 2012 Todd graduated with a Masters Degree with honors in Clinical Psychology from the Illinois School of Psychology.
Todd was a successful and avid tennis player. He won many local, state, and Southern tennis tournaments. In 2000, he and his tennis partner Rob Gould, representing Paducah Tilghman, were the Kentucky State High School doubles champions. His brother Adam and Rob had won this same title the year prior.
Todd lived life to the fullest. He was passionate about music — especially Widespread Panic concerts- tennis, family, and friends far and wide. His family will miss his kind-hearted soul, his love for all that was dear to him, but most importantly his infectious smile.
He is survived by his parents Jan and Keith Crawford of Paducah; his brother Adam Crawford and his wife Karmen, his nephew, Mason Crawford, and niece Isla Crawford, all of Jackson Mississippi. He is also survived by his aunt Susan Laczko (Brian), cousins Sarah Adams (Luke) and Jessica Freeman (Alex), his uncle Larry Crawford (Vicky); and nephew Sean Crawford. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank and Wicey Crawford and Wayne and Betty Willard.
His death, on Feb. 16, 2022, was sudden and unexpected from an undiagnosed medical issue. Therefore, there will be no services at this time. One of Todd’s favorite lines from a song, “Old days come and go too soon, old friends, heroes, lifetimes, don’t let a single memory fade away.”
Donations in Todd’s memory may be sent to Paducah City Schools Foundation, P.O. Box 2550, Paducah, KY, 42002 and designated for the Innovation Hub or Chad Gamble Tennis Courts; to Paducah Cooperative Ministry, 402 Legion Drive, Paducah KY 42002; or to the charity of one’s choice.
