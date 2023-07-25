Todd Alan Ligon II, 32, of Paducah, died on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

Alan was born in Paducah on Aug. 22, 1990. He was known as the jokester who wanted to always keep everyone laughing. Though he would aggravate his friends and family, everyone who met him, loved him and he was always ready to help others any way he could. Alan loved lime green and would find a way to add his favorite color to anything he could. He found joy being outdoors riding his four-wheeler, shooting guns, playing or watching baseball and riding his motorcycle. He also enjoyed bowling, listening to music and playing video games. Alan found joy in most things, but his greatest joy came from his wife and children. He worked hard to provide for them and give them the life he thought they deserved.

