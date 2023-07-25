Todd Alan Ligon II, 32, of Paducah, died on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
Alan was born in Paducah on Aug. 22, 1990. He was known as the jokester who wanted to always keep everyone laughing. Though he would aggravate his friends and family, everyone who met him, loved him and he was always ready to help others any way he could. Alan loved lime green and would find a way to add his favorite color to anything he could. He found joy being outdoors riding his four-wheeler, shooting guns, playing or watching baseball and riding his motorcycle. He also enjoyed bowling, listening to music and playing video games. Alan found joy in most things, but his greatest joy came from his wife and children. He worked hard to provide for them and give them the life he thought they deserved.
Alan is survived by his wife of five years, although they have been together 13, Sheree Wise Ligon; one daughter, Amelia Ann Ligon; two sons, Benjamin Alan Ligon, Todd Ivan Ligon; two sisters, Arianna Sue Duckwyler (Adam) of Paducah, Lindsay Harper (Tommy Barnes) of Paducah; two brothers, Shawn Sullivan (Brittany) of Paducah, JR Poley of Paducah; his mother, Lisa Harper (Len) of Paducah; three nieces, Aurora Duckwyler, Lexi Wise, Serenity Sullivan; one nephew, Anthony Wise; one aunt, Tracy Ligon of Paducah; and his father-in-law, Dale Wise of Paducah.
He was preceded in death by his father, Todd Alan Ligon.
Funeral services will be held at noon Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with C.T. Shackleford officiating.
Visitation was held Monday evening, July 24, 2023, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
