LA CENTER — TJ Bowles Jr., 90, passed away at Life Care Center in La Center Thursday, May 19, 2022. He was born March 19, 1932, to his parents, the late TJ Sr. and Mary Jennings Bowles.
He grew up a Kentucky farm boy helping his parents and beloved sister, Joan on the farm raising tobacco, and soybeans; feeding chickens, weaning calves, and playing in the small creek on dead man’s curve. TJ graduated from Ballard Memorial High School, he met the love of his life and soul mate there, Jan Nave. Shortly after they married, he was deployed to Korea by the Air Force, where he decoded Secret messages sent by the enemy forces.
TJ farmed most of his life, but for a time he was employed as an electrician at Union Carbide. His greatest Joy and love in life was for his family. He was of the Baptist faith. TJ loved the fellowship of friends and family, especially at Axe Lake.
TJ is survived by his son, Tom Bowles and his wife Vickie of Kevil; a grandson, Nathan Bowles and his wife Terra from Kevil; three great grandchildren, Riley Dunn, Landyn Bowles, and Layne Bowles.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Jan Nave Bowles; his granddaughter, Ashley Bowles Dunn; his sister, Joan Allen, and his parents.
A private graveside service was held on Monday, May 23, 2022, at Woodville Cemetery at Kevil with Neil Denton officiating. Interment followed the service.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to Jan Nave Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o Regions Bank in La Center.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.