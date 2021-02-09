MAYFIELD — Tina Marie Matheny, 56, of Mayfield, died at 2:35 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at her home. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist Faith. She is survived by three brothers, Charles (Dona) Matheny, Rory Matheny and Brian Matheny all of Mayfield; and two nieces.
Her parents were Dudley “Pete” and Violet Taylor Matheny.
Services will be at 7 p.m.Wednesday at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with Tommy Murphy officiating.
Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Brown Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
