SMITHLAND — Timothy Max Sheeks, 63 of Smithland, passed from this life Friday May 12, 2023, at the Ray and Kay Hospice Care Center in Paducah.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Juanita and son Cody (Cassie) Sheeks of Tiline. one daughter, Sarena Newberry of Joy; three granddaughters, Maddison Reaves, Mackenzie Scott and Aniyah Jones; two brothers, Haskell Sheeks, Todd Sheeks. two sisters, Deronda Riley, Becky Bauccum; and several nieces and nephews.

Service information

May 21
Visitation
Sunday, May 21, 2023
11:00AM-1:00PM
May 21
Funeral Service
Sunday, May 21, 2023
1:00PM
May 21
Interment
Sunday, May 21, 2023
3:15PM
