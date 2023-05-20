SMITHLAND — Timothy Max Sheeks, 63 of Smithland, passed from this life Friday May 12, 2023, at the Ray and Kay Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Juanita and son Cody (Cassie) Sheeks of Tiline. one daughter, Sarena Newberry of Joy; three granddaughters, Maddison Reaves, Mackenzie Scott and Aniyah Jones; two brothers, Haskell Sheeks, Todd Sheeks. two sisters, Deronda Riley, Becky Bauccum; and several nieces and nephews.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.