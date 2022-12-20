METROPOLIS, Ill. — Timothy “Maison” Sims, 18, of Metropolis, passed away Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, with Rev. Gwendolyn Duncan officiating.
Maison was an avid gamer who was better known in the gaming world as “Seraphim Samael”, and employed at Texas Roadhouse. Most importantly, Maison loved hard. He loved his family and friends and was a protector of whom he loved, especially his sister. He was a compassionate man, who took the advice of his parents to first, stick up for himself and to second, stick up for others. He was able to perfectly combine the two and he is going to be deeply missed.
Maison is survived by his parents, Timothy Sims II and Angel Huddleston-Sims; sister, Eyvonne Moyé Sims; grandfather, Pervis Huddleston; uncles, Ennis Sims and Greg Griffin; aunt, Rita Huddleston; and a host of cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Pearlie “Tockie” Turnage, Eyvonne Moye Sims, Timothy Edward Sims, and Francis “Frankie” Sims; and his brother, De’Angelo Sims.
Memorial contributions may be given to Loftus-McManus Funeral Home P.O. Box 760, Metropolis, IL 62960 or www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com/Timothy-Sims to help the family with funeral expenses. Condolences for the family may be left on the website.
To plant a tree in memory of Timothy Sims as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.