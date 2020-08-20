PARIS, Tenn. — Timothy Lee “Tim” Kingery, 60, of Paris, died Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Henry County Medical Center in Paris.
He was employed at Centrifugal Technologies Inc. in Hickory, Kentucky, as a sales and service manager. Tim was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving for 11 and a half years. He loved to cook and was an excellent pitmaster. He enjoyed traveling and being on the water.
Tim was born April 27, 1960, in Mattoon, Illinois, to William “Bill” Kingery and Lois Morey Kingery, who both survive, of Montrose, Illinois.
He was married June 4, 2016, to Heather Kingery, who survives, of Paris.
Along with his parents and wife, he is also survived by six children, Dana (Michael) Sanderson of Mayfield, Kentucky, Jeremiah Kingery of Paducah, Kentucky, Stacie (Rocky) Byasee of Bardwell, Kentucky, Kellie Williams of Bardwell, Kentucky, Matthew (Stephanie) Kingery of Mayfield, Kentucky, and Arianna (Thomas) Melton of Mayfield, Kentucky; two stepsons, Lon Sowell of Paris, and Alec Sowell of Paris; one sister, Julie Kingery-Conner of South Dakota; one brother, Mark (Erica) Kingery of Belleville, Illinois; and seven grandchildren, Michael Davis Kingery, Leah Sanderson, Lane Williams, Landon Williams, Ayden Williams, Castiel Kingery, and Arya Melton.
Arrangements are being handled by Ridgeway Funeral Home, 201 Dunlap Street/PO Box 788, Paris, TN 38242. Visitation will be from 4 — 7 p.m. Friday, August 21, 2020, at Ridgeway Funeral Home, and continue from 10 — 11 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at LeDon Chapel of Ridgeway Funeral Home. The family requests that masks are worn by everyone attending both the visitation and funeral service and social distancing would be practiced by all.
Cremation will follow the services.
Memorials may be made: Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or
at woundedwarrior
