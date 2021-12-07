BARDWELL — Timothy L. King, 61, of Bardwell, died on Dec. 4, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.

Arrangements were incomplete at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell.

Service information

Dec 8
Funeral Ceremony
Wednesday, December 8, 2021
10:00AM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell
41 US Hwy 51 North
Bardwell, KY 42023
Dec 7
Visitation
Tuesday, December 7, 2021
4:00PM-7:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell
41 US Hwy 51 North
Bardwell, KY 42023
