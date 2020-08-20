METROPOLIS, Ill. — Timothy Andrew Kerley, 56, of Metropolis, died at his home on Saturday, August 15, 2020.
He worked in the industrial hygiene field for several years. He also worked in sales and at Baptist Health Paducah.
He is survived by two siblings, Andrea Sommer of Grand Chain and William Kerley of Knoxville, Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Andrew Kerley and Virginia Lee (Spurlock) Kerley.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020, at Rock Springs Cemetery, 1700 Rock Springs Road, Simpson, Illinois. David Wright and Craig Bradley will officiate.
There will be no public visitation. Those attending the service are asked to gather at the cemetery at 10:45 a.m. Friday.
A remembrance for Mr. Kerley will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations in his memory be made to Project Hope, P.O. Box 125, Metropolis, IL 62960 in lieu of flowers.
Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna is in charge of arrangements. To share a memory or to leave an online message of condolence for his family, visit www.baileyfh.com.
