Timothy John Henschel, 65, of Paducah, passed away on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
Tim was born on May 28, 1957, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Florida State University before obtaining his Master’s in Business Administration from the American College of London. He began his career managing country clubs in Florida and ended his career working as a financial advisor with MetLife in Paducah. He was a former member of First Presbyterian Church and then became a member of Broadway United Methodist Church. He loved quietly helping anyone in need, especially children. He was an active volunteer for years with the KEYS II program at First Presbyterian and devoted supporter and Past President of the Board with the Child Watch Counseling and Advocacy Center.
Tim enjoyed staying active and having adventures with his friends and family. He was an avid sailor, fly fisherman, and loved riding his bicycle. He wanted to travel, show his children the world, and give them every experience possible. More than anything though, Tim loved being at home with his children and wife, cooking gourmet food, and listening to good music. His goal was to make his children laugh every day and he endeavored to instill values of honesty, compassion, and hard work. He was known for his award-winning Bananas Foster and his intelligent wit. He was kind, generous, and always willing to help.
Tim is survived by his wife of 16 years, Deanna Wise Henschel; his four children, Annie, Truitt, Nora, and James; his mother, Marjorie Anne Henschel; his siblings, Jill Henschel, Karen Henschel, and Rob Henschel (Dottie Shepperd); his in-laws, John C. Wise, Tara Wise Sawvel, and Beth Wise Dorris (John Dorris); and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Henschel, and mother-in-law, Jenna Hodges Wise.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at Broadway United Methodist Church with Rev. Greg Waldrop officiating.
Visitation will be held from 5—7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Broadway United Methodist Church.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of the arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to: Child Watch Counseling and Advocacy Center, 1118 Jefferson Street, Paducah, KY 42001.
