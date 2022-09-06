Timothy John Henschel, 65, of Paducah, passed away on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tim was born on May 28, 1957, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Florida State University before obtaining his Master’s in Business Administration from the American College of London. He began his career managing country clubs in Florida and ended his career working as a financial advisor with MetLife in Paducah. He was a former member of First Presbyterian Church and then became a member of Broadway United Methodist Church. He loved quietly helping anyone in need, especially children. He was an active volunteer for years with the KEYS II program at First Presbyterian and devoted supporter and Past President of the Board with the Child Watch Counseling and Advocacy Center.

Service information

Sep 6
Funeral Ceremony
Tuesday, September 6, 2022
12:00PM
Broadway United Methodist Church
701 Broadway
Paducah, KY 42001
Sep 6
Visitation
Tuesday, September 6, 2022
4:00PM-6:00PM
Broadway United Methodist Church
701 Broadway
Paducah, KY 42001
