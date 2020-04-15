CALVERT CITY — Timothy Lynn Henderson, 52, of Calvert City died at 9 a.m. Sunday, April 12, 2020, at his home.
He was a Kentucky Medication Aide for Calvert City Convalescent Center. He was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Anna Johnson Henderson; a daughter, Jessica Stamper of Calvert City; two sons, Michael Bledsoe and Bradley Bledsoe of Calvert City; a sister, Samantha Jestes of Cadiz; and six grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a sister; and his parents, Ray and Kay Smith Henderson.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Calvert City Convalescent Center, 1201 Fifth Ave. SE, Calvert City, KY 42029.
Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr is handling the arrangements. You may leave your condolences or a message for the family at filbeckandcann.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.