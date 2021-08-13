Captain Timothy Elton Maxfield, 60, of Smithland, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2021, aboard his riverboat.
Tim was a riverboat captain for over 27 years. Most recently he worked for TVT. He enjoyed horseback riding and hunting. He was of the Methodist faith.
Surviving is his high school sweetheart and wife of four years, Sherri Maxfield; four children, Jesse Maxfield, Marita Maxfield, Ellen (Cody) Litchfield, Kelly (Lindsey) Allen; his parents, Clarence and Faye Maxfield; one brother, Shane (Terressa) Maxfield; two sisters, Tena Browning and Lorie (Tommy) Strader; 10 grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by his grandson, Kane.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Smith Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Kenny Downs officiating. Burial will follow at McMurray Cemetery.
Friends may visit the family from 11 a.m. to service hour on Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Online condolences may be left at www.smithfc.com.
Smith Funeral Chapel of Smithland is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.